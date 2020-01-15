Nez Perce County — which once sued to shut down the city of Lewiston’s Urban Renewal Agency — might take advantage of funding from that same agency to give a boost to its effort to build a new courthouse.
The URA board learned Monday that the bonds it used to pay for improvements to First and Fifth streets downtown will be paid off early, perhaps as soon as this spring.
“So that poses the question of, ‘Then what?’ ” Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch asked the agency board.
The “what” might be any number of infrastructure projects in the downtown revenue allocation area, which will keep accumulating property tax revenue after the bills are all paid. That could include basic infrastructure for the county’s emerging plan to build a new courthouse near the site of the existing building, at 1230 Main St.
Or that “what” could be shutting down the district early, allowing the contributing taxing districts (the city, the county, the Port of Lewiston and the Lewiston School District) to reclaim the property taxes on growth that are shifted into urban renewal. Closing the area would return nearly $37 million to the tax rolls, bringing about $364,000 in new tax revenue to the city in the first year, $198,000 to the county, $33,000 to the school district and $4,000 to the port.
If the agency chooses to leave the downtown area open, Von Tersch estimated it could accumulate at least $6.5 million by the time the area closes in 2029. That revenue stream could be used to back bonds to finance the upfront costs of any number of projects, including courthouse infrastructure.
But the county would have to renegotiate the settlement of its 2015 lawsuit against urban renewal to make any of that happen. That’s because terms of the settlement stipulate that starting a new project in the downtown area would reset the tax base there, effectively choking off funding for years. The county could relent on that condition, however, and leave the tax base at the level initially set in 2005.
The mechanism that funds urban renewal in Idaho, called “tax increment financing,” starts when an area is formed and the agency sets a base value for all the property in the area. When property values increase, all the taxes levied on that new value flow into the agency. The agency then uses the funding for public works projects geared toward promoting further economic growth.
Nez Perce County Commissioner Don Beck — who represents the county on the URA board — said county Auditor/Recorder Patty O. Weeks isn’t counting on help from the agency in the plan for financing the courthouse project, estimated to cost between $44.7 million and $46.5 million. County officials haven’t discussed the use of URA funding, Beck added, but it might come up at a meeting on the courthouse the elected officials are trying to schedule for later this week.
Courthouse construction may be funded through the use of certificates of participation, a form of bond financing where certificate holders pay for the project and the county buys the building through lease payments. The county used the same type of financing to build the jail in North Lewiston.
County officials explored several potential new building sites before tentatively settling on the current location. But to fit on the proposed footprint, the courthouse would require the county to acquire the green space at the southwest corner of 12th and Main streets that is owned by the city. That could further compel the county to work well with the city, something that has sometimes been a challenge over the last several years.
But URA board member Bob Blakey, a Lewiston city councilor who pushed for the settlement of the 2015 lawsuit over the mounting legal fees incurred by the protracted fight, was more than willing to put the episode in the past.
“There’s value here for both the city and the county,” Blakey said. “And $2 million would go a long way toward helping you all.”
If a collaboration with the county can’t be hammered out, Von Tersch said the URA could look to the recently approved downtown master plan for other projects to back. One of the biggest needs identified in the plan is additional water and wastewater capacity to accommodate future growth and redevelopment.
