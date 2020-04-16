URA considers refinancing sewer project bonds

The Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency may take advantage of super-low interest rates by refinancing the bonds it used to help pay for the $2.1 million eastern Lewiston Orchards sewer project.
Government agencies around the country are rushing to finance capital projects with interest rates that were slashed by the Federal Reserve to stimulate an economy hamstrung by the coronavirus. They include Nez Perce County, where officials indicated last month they would quickly move forward on a plan to finance a new courthouse to lock in a low rate on the certificates of participation they plan to use to bankroll the project.
Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch sent the URA board a memo outlining the possibility, which could save between $15,000 and $30,000 per year in interest payments.
“The present circumstances in global financial markets are making bonds a very attractive investment vehicle,” Von Tersch wrote in the memo. “People are seeking them out to reduce exposure to volatility in the equity markets and preserve capital.”
Von Tersch contacted URA bond adviser Cameron Arial at Clearwater Financial to explore the prospect of refinancing. There is also a chance the agency could secure more favorable terms on other aspects of the bonds. For instance, the current 2.85 percent interest rate on the 20-year bonds will reset to 5.5 percent in 2028.
That reset could be renegotiated, Von Tersch told the board at its meeting earlier this week. The URA could also seek better terms on the amount of cash bondholders require the agency to hold in reserve, or the penalty for early repayment of the bonds.
But while that all sounds good at first blush, she said there may be some devils that lurk in the details. Arial said he wanted to use some of the cash the board has on hand to buy down the bond, but the board may not want to do that because it is considering a second phase of the sewer project. The new sewer lines are aimed at reducing the number of septic systems in the Orchards, which are believed to contribute to groundwater contamination in the Lindsay Creek and Tammany Creek watersheds.
The agency also utilized $400,000 from the city of Lewiston wastewater fund to shore up financing for the first phase of the project, and that money would have to be returned to the city if the URA doesn’t end up needing it, Von Tersch said.
Board member Mary Hasenoehrl also had questions about the cost of refinancing. Von Tersch said the city would require the services of Arial, plus an attorney to act as bond counsel.
“So we can pretty quickly be in the $40,000 to $60,000 range,” she said.
But with 18 years left on the life of the bonds, that expense might be far outweighed by the potential interest savings.
Board members indicated that they would like to see a full cost-benefit analysis at their next meeting before contemplating a decision.
