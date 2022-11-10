BELLINGHAM, Wash. — St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients this week along with an increase in multiple seasonal viruses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
“It is not COVID alone, it is the other viruses together too, because the care required for the other ones is higher. During the pandemic, we only had one virus affecting healthcare, now there are three viruses that are likely to compete for healthcare resources,” PeaceHealth Northwest Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi said to The Bellingham Herald in an interview Tuesday.
The flu and RSV haven’t had a large effect on the COVID-19 response over the last few years because people were already masking and social distancing, according to Karlapudi. Now that many restrictions have been lifted, those annual viruses have come flooding back.
There has been a spike in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, reaching 22 on Tuesday, Karlapudi said. The count dropped to 17 on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
He attributes the spike to people not wearing masks anymore, the new variants and the cold weather.
“My message as chief medical officer as the only major hospital in Whatcom County is, be safe,” Karlapudi said. “This is the time, the holiday season is coming, that we meet our loved ones ... and these viruses spread when human beings contact each other. If there is doubt, please mask, please social distance, get your flu shot and your COVID booster. By doing all of these I am hoping we can all have a safe holiday.”
This winter virus season is likely the new normal, Karlapudi said. COVID-19 and its variants are not going anywhere anytime soon, so it is possible COVID-19 is going to be another virus people have to deal with every year, like the flu, Karlapudi said.