BELLINGHAM, Wash. — St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients this week along with an increase in multiple seasonal viruses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

“It is not COVID alone, it is the other viruses together too, because the care required for the other ones is higher. During the pandemic, we only had one virus affecting healthcare, now there are three viruses that are likely to compete for healthcare resources,” PeaceHealth Northwest Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi said to The Bellingham Herald in an interview Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you