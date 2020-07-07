KAMIAH — The Upriver Youth Leadership Council in Kamiah has received a $15,000 grant to support its after-school program.
The money was awarded by the New York Life Foundation, which distributed 26 grants nationally totaling $1.35 million.
The council will use the one-year grant to support its teen center program by introducing curriculum to help reduce the use of tobacco, alcohol and substance abuse, and implement a family skills training program. The grant will also be used to teach healthy snack and meal preparation at the center.
“We are excited to receive this funding to help us expand our prevention efforts in the community,” said the council’s executive director, Sharlene Johnson, in a news release. “Our teen center is essential to youth safety, especially in these uncertain times related to COVID and we are happy to be able to add expanded programming through this partnership.”
The grant program focuses on helping middle school students transition into high school.
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council was the only program in Idaho to receive funding.