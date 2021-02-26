Avista upgrades to its transmission infrastructure between Orofino and Greer will results in power outages for 1,413 customers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6, the energy company announced Thursday.
The outages will be in the Clearwater County communities of Orofino, Greer, Weippe, Pierce, Fraser and the surrounding area. Those affected will include 748 Avista customers and 665 Clearwater Power customers. Those affect by the outage will be notified, according to an Avista news release.
Line crews will be upgrading equipment throughout the area, including a single transmission pole. No traffic delays are anticipated, the release said.
Those who have questions can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 or Clearwater Power at (888) 743-1501, and reference the outage Nos. 2114535 and 214536.