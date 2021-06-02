Updates underway at old LHS campus

Construction on a parking lot at the old Lewiston High School will be completed in the next few weeks, as other projects in the area, including a new playground for preschoolers, continue.
Back in January, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley purchased approximately 7 acres of the Normal Hill campus, which houses the old Lewiston High School. Jon Evans, executive director of the club, said an old parking area located on the premises, nicknamed the “senior lot,” was in dire need of repair.
The lot, which sits on a piece of property jointly owned by the Lewiston School District and the club, has been torn up, with plans for it to be paved over with new asphalt. The project should be completed in the next two weeks, Evans said.
“We’re still a way away from having all of our programs down there,” he said. “But we’re starting.”
The club will soon begin its Summer Challengers Program for children going into grades K-6.
About 150 students will be there each day, Evans said, contributing to the flow of pedestrian traffic near the vacated block between Ninth and 10th avenues.
“We’re hoping the traffic pattern remains the same — a one way street,” Evans said.
Lance Hansen, assistant superintendent of the Lewiston School District, said the school district is abandoning sewer services that once served mobile classrooms at the old high school in favor of a playground for developmental preschool students.
The playground will be fully functional by the time students return in the fall.
“We have a matted area that’s going on top of the concrete, so students with mobility issues can utilize that for part of their therapy,” Hansen said.
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.