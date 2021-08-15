Editor's note: This post was updated to reflect the total number of 100-plus-degree days in the valley this summer at 24. We apologize for the tallying error.
It wasn't the predicted high of 105, but it was close enough and it exceeded the century mark: Sunday's official 102-degree high temperature was the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley's 24rd triple-digit day of 2021.
It came in short of the historical high of 105, set in 1920.
Could Monday be the 24th 100-degree day of the year? The National Weather Service, which records the temperatures at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, thinks not, predicting a high of 98.