Whitman County residents could be getting access to an updated COVID-19 booster to target the dominant omicron variants of the virus as early as Sept. 9.
Whitman County Public Health currently has an order for around 1,000 doses set to arrive next Friday, said the agency’s director, Chris Skidmore.
The reformulated vaccine is the same as the first round of MRNA vaccines, but targets the current dominant variants in addition to the original virus. The BA.5 variant makes up about 88% of current cases according to data from the CDC, and BA.4 and BA.4.6 account for almost all other cases.
“It’s still an mRNA vaccine,” Skidmore said. “(But) it’s kind of customized toward these BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have been running around and are, right now, the dominant strains that are pretty much everywhere.”
The updated vaccine is expected to be approved shortly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
The updated booster is currently approved for anyone 12 and older by the Food and Drug Administration, Skidmore said.
With the approval of the new vaccine booster, the FDA also removed authorization for the current monovalent booster — so anyone scheduled for a booster shot will need to reschedule for after the updated vaccine doses arrive.
The older generation, monovalent COVID-19 vaccines can still be used for the primary first two doses, Skidmore said.
“I would think of it like, you know, your yearly flu shot or booster that you get every single year, that’s a different cocktail that’s specifically customized to the dominant strains of influenza,” Skidmore said. “Moving forward, we could possibly see a yearly update on this booster being different and customized towards the dominating strains of COVID that are moving around.”
According to a statement from Public Health – Idaho North Central District, it is still waiting for further updates from the CDC. They have not announced a timeline for when the vaccines are expected to be available.
One COVID-19 death reported in region this week
One COVID-19 death was reported this past week in north central Idaho. It was a Clearwater County man in his 60s, according to figures posted on the Idaho North Central District website.
Meanwhile, the overall number of new cases in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington was down this past week, with 158 reported.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Six days ending July 7 — 202 cases, 1 death.
Eight days ending July 15 — 279 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending July 22 — 241 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 29 — 203 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending Aug. 5 — 195 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 12 — 196 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Aug. 19 — 183 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 26 — 204 cases, 4 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 2 — 158 cases, 1 death.
