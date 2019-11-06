Editor's note: Josh Tilley received 276 votes, or 23.5 percent in Tuesday’s Orofino City Council election. Jennifer Dunaway got 267 votes, or 22.8 percent; Douglas Donner received 205 votes, or 17.5 percent; Jon Isbelle got 198 votes, or 16.9 percent; Jim Hill received 155 votes, or 13.2 percent and Gerald McGuffie got 70 votes, or 5.9 percent. The vote tallies in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune were incomplete due to a Tribune error.
Incumbents led the way in a three-way race for the Orofino City Council and an incumbent was bumped in the Elk River City Council race.
With three city council seats available in Orofino, incumbent Jennifer Dunaway received 22 votes, or 25.2 percent, followed by incumbent Josh Tilley with 19 votes, or 21.8 percent, and incumbent Douglas K. Donner with 17 votes, or 19.5 percent. Missing out on seats were Jon Isbelle with 14 votes, or 16 percent, and Gerald MacGuffie with 8 votes, or 9.2 percent.
Elk River had two available positions on its city council. Diana Olson had the highest poll with 43 votes, or 31.1 percent, and Tena Williams got 36 votes, or 26 percent. Not making the cut were Richard Styre, who received 30 votes, or 21.7 percent, and incumbent Ricky Trott, who got 29 votes, or 21 percent.