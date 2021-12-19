UPDATE AT 8:34 A.M. SUNDAY:
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday morning that all of U.S. Highway 95 on the Camas Prairie has been reopen after being closed overnight because of hazardous conditions.
Snow and wind continues to persist in the area, so the sheriff’s office encouraged people to stay home if they can.
“If travel is absolutely necessary, please drive with extreme caution,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police reported that U.S. Highway 95 was closed Saturday night between Cottonwood and Whitebird because of blowing snow and an icy roadway. Several slideoffs were reported, according to ISP. Idaho Highway 64 also was reported closed from Nezperce to Kamiah for hazardous conditions.