Health officials in the area announced three deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District showed two deaths on its website Monday: a man in his 50s in Lewis County and a woman in her 70s in Clearwater County. Those were the first virus deaths reported in north central Idaho since April 9.
Asotin County also reported a COVID-19 death, its 28th of the pandemic and first since Feb. 8. No details about the person who died were provided.
The Idaho health district also reported 25 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend. Those infections include four in Lewis County, three in Clearwater County, four in Idaho County and seven each in Latah and Nez Perce counties.
Whitman County received four new positive tests Monday and no new deaths; Asotin County had two new cases each on Saturday and Sunday and four new cases Monday for a 14-day count of 35. Garfield County reported no new cases Monday.
* All people 12 years of age and old are now allowed to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, the hospital announced Monday.
Guidelines for obtaining the Pfizer vaccine include having a parent or guardian accompany the minor and give consent for the youth to receive the vaccine. Consent can be given verbally at the time the vaccine is administered or over the phone.
Tri-State is still offering the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines to those 18 years of age and older. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine may call the Tri-State COVID-19 hotline at (509) 769-2215 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email COVIDHotline@tsmh.org.
Any Washington resident who has already received a vaccine and would like to access their state records may visit myirmobile.com. Idaho residents who would like to access their state records may contact Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
* The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. PDT Tuesday. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/3fhXaEn.