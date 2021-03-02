A 1½-year-long, $6 million upgrade Inland Cellular is finishing this spring is expected to provide a number of benefits, including helping prevent outages in the future.
“We are in the final stages of a network transition,” said Chip Damato, executive vice president of Inland Cellular, in an email.
“A few of the outages were from equipment that is older and being replaced,” he said.
Since Jan. 1, portions of Inland Cellular’s service were disrupted for a variety of reasons, Damato said.
Two were caused by weather and “affected everything that wasn’t Inland to Inland,” he said. “Those calls we held within our own network.”
Another affected calls on Inland Cellular and was less than a full day. The router responsible for that has been replaced, Damato said.
A fourth problem was with calls, internet and mobile data in the Orofino, Pierce and Elk River areas that happened just a half day before the traffic was being moved to one of many new redundant paths Inland Cellular has added, he said.
Besides those, there have been other short-term issues such as internet outages or weather-related power failures of one hour or less, Damato said.
The millions of dollars Inland Cellular is investing is expected to make those occurrences less frequent and provide numerous improvements that benefit customers, he said.
Inland Cellular’s core, which Damato describes as the “brains of operation,” has been moved from Uniontown to Lewiston. It has greater capacity and the ability to handle 5G, which has bigger bandwidth so more services can be pushed over it at a faster speed for inventions such as self-driving cars and smart appliances.
The company has added new routers at most of its 149 sites that will heighten resolution speeds, efficiency and redundancy.
A radio access network has optimized through changes such as realigning antennas to reduce interference. More radios have been installed to “add ... spectrum to take us from a very limited spectrum ceiling” and triple the capabilities, Damato said.
Long-distance paths, which caused a couple of outages, have been rerouted, he said.
The infrastructure upgrade hasn’t been the only approach Inland Cellular has taken to help customers.
“We have restructured our roaming agreements so our customers will now see greater speeds while roaming,” Damato said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.