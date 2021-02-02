UPDATE 8:41 A.M.: Idaho State Police identified this morning the person killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday as James Dvorak, a 52-year-old male, from Lewiston. The release of his name was delayed to allow for notification of next of kin.
12 A.M.: A person was killed Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Vollmer Road in Lewiston.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a side-by-side was traveling north on Vollmer Road about 2:44 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a curve. The side-by-side exited the roadway on the right shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries at the scene, the state police reported.
The victim of the crash still hadn’t been named as of Monday evening, pending notification of next of kin, the state police said. The accident remains under investigation.
Both the state police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.