As I was reading the Idaho County Sheriff’s crime log last week, I ran across these three items, all listed on the same day:
Complaint of parrot riding on steering wheel Highway 95, milepost 244/No report.
Reckless driving Highway 95 milepost 263/Unable to locate.
Dumpster smoking Highway 14 milepost 3.
Since there were no reports filed, I have no official information about what actually took place here. But I think it’s reasonable to assume there may be more than just random coincidence linking these complaints. A person with a shred of imagination, and that would be me, could likely fill in the blanks.
This is what I believe could have happened:
A parrot who had been cooped up for three months because of the coronavirus finally just snapped, escaped his cage, stole a car, (because who is going to intentionally loan his car to a parrot?) and decided to take a joy ride. Why not? There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now; even parrots can reach a breaking point.
So the parrot headed north on U.S. Highway 95 near Grangeville. He passed a tourist in a silver Airstream RV at milepost 244 and gave a wave of his feathers.
The tourist driving the Airstream was dumbstruck and nearly ran off the road. He told his wife to call the cops on her cellphone and tell them he’d just seen a parrot riding on a steering wheel.
Around milepost 263, an Idaho County Sheriff’s deputy heard the report on his police radio when he spotted a parrot driving by at a high rate of speed and joined pursuit. The parrot saw in the rearview mirror that he was being followed by a patrol vehicle and stepped on the gas. Being a parrot, however, his legs were short, and it wasn’t easy to reach the gas pedal without swerving the car recklessly all over the road.
However, the parrot managed to ramp up his speed, stay on the pavement and lead the deputy on a high-speed chase toward Craigmont.
Just about the time the parrot reached the tall concrete grain towers near Craigmont, he noticed a dirt road heading off to the east. The parrot swerved his car onto the dirt road and barrelled through the dust and smoke, out of sight.
Meanwhile the deputy in pursuit reached Craigmont but he could see no sign of the parrot or the parrot’s car. The deputy pulled over to the side of the road to consider his options. He had just been on a high-speed chase after a tropical bird. He knew if he called in this report people would think he’d been drinking on the job. He’d be the laughing stock of the sheriff’s department. He’s only a few months away from retirement and decided the truth is not worth the hassle. So he took out his report notebook and wrote: “Unable to locate.”
The parrot by this time had circled around the Camas Prairie, buzzed through Nezperce, wound down State Highway 62 toward Kamiah, then pulled onto U.S. Highway 12 heading east until he reached the intersection of State Highway 13 at Kooskia.
The parrot drove into Kooskia, rolled down Main Street, and saw a man standing alongside the road with a sign that read: “TRUMP 2020.” So the parrot decided to just keep moving until he ended up at the dumpsters on State Highway 14 at milepost 3 where he pulled off the road and lit up a cigar. A big cigar.
