As I was saying to Grangeville Mayor Wes Lester the other day, if you’re going to have a city well break down, it’s better that it’s this time of year rather than earlier in the summer.
Can you imagine, Lester replied, the public outcry if this had happened in June? People just starting their gardens, getting their lawns to grow and then the water dries up and so do all those glorious expectations.
You may have read that Grangeville has been having problems with its city wells. First a smaller one went haywire (it got fixed eventually), then the city’s biggest well went on the fritz. It’s going to be fixed to the tune of about $67,000 in a month or so.
Then just recently, a second big well went down but was put back on line several days later. It still may need fixes. Now another one of the smaller wells is showing signs of stress.
People here are being asked to no longer water their lawns and to conserve in household and other uses. It’s kind of a wake-up call about how precious water is and how much we take it for granted. Recently I’ve been recalling the line from Joni Mitchell’s song, “Big Yellow Taxi”: “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.”
I’ve lived with rationed water many times before and I know how it’s done. You fill up a tub and brush your teeth, bathe the baby, wash the dishes, mop the floor and then toss the same water out in the garden. Single-use water is out — rationing makes you figure out how to stretch a limited quantity as far as it can go.
It doesn’t bother me to shut off the irrigation water. I actually have a love-hate relationship with grass. I like it nice and green, but when there’s scarce water to go around because a lot of it is being used to water a lawn, that’s going too far. Green lawns are a luxury. Unless you can figure out a way to eat it, there are better ways to use a precious commodity than watering grass.
A few years ago, when California was in a severe drought and water was being strictly rationed, even to farmers, my son took me to a Los Angeles Angels baseball game.
Although there were brown lawns all over the city, the Angels’ ballfield was as green as the Emerald Isle. Golf courses, too, seemed not to be suffering much. I guess that shows where our priorities are — entertainment over food.
I’m ready, however, to do my part, even if it means letting my garden go to bed earlier than usual. I’ve about had my fill of lettuce and beans, and the neighbors have been threatening to call the police if I leave another zucchini on their steps.
So it’s time. The grass is already cornflake crisp and it won’t be long before the garden is, too. It’s a small sacrifice to make if it can prevent them from “paving paradise and putting up a parking lot.”
