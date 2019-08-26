It used to be a commonly accepted truism for us older folks that if you were having problems with computer technology, just ask a kid.
Even some of the simplest functions were frustrating to people who had not come into modern electronics until after age 40; while it was second nature to kids who had never known a world without computers, cellphones, video games and the like.
Notice how those days are over? Youngsters seem to have lost their patience with old fogies who still don’t know the difference between a memory chip and a potato chip. It’s like young people have given us all the help they have to give, and they figure it’s time their elders grew up and learned how to deal with their own issues.
I began to realize this shift in attitudes when I overheard my kids discussing apps, which ones they liked the best. I thought they were talking about cheese and crackers.
But oh no. When I asked if they also wanted some salami to go along with their apps, they looked at each other quizzically as if to say: “So has the time come to take over her checkbook? Should we investigate nursing homes?”
So when I was having trouble figuring out how to forward pictures from my cellphone that someone had texted to me, I did not want to ask for help from my kids or any other person under the age of 60.
I also did not want to ask anybody over the age of 60, because I’ve done that before and realized where the phrase “the blind leading the blind” came from.
So I fiddled with it. I pressed this button and that, accidentally deleted a few things I’d hoped to save, locked up my cellphone for a while so I couldn’t use it and finally decided if somebody asked me to forward a picture, I’d just say I hadn’t received it in the first place.
Then the other day, just like a miracle, I figured it out. Sure enough, it wasn’t that hard, but if you don’t know where to look for help in the first place it’s like trying to communicate in a foreign language.
Now I feel kind of proud of myself. It’s nice to know there comes a time when you can let go of the hands of the little ones and learn to stand on your own two feet.
