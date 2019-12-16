I remember back when “hacking” was a term people used when you had a bad cough.
If you were hacking, you probably were also running a fever. And so your mom would “vape” your chest with Vicks VapoRub and put you to bed until the hacking stopped.
Mom would drop dead in her tracks, if she wasn’t already dead, if she knew how those words are used today.
Hacking is an especially disturbing practice for people who have never been robbed, never expected to be robbed and don’t like it when they are robbed now. I get these alarmed messages from friends on social media networks warning people not to accept any requests or offers from somebody pretending to be them because they’ve been “hacked.”
It’s like someone broke into your house and stole your clothes and is going around town pretending to be you. And not only that, they are offering your friends a chance to get rich quick if they give you all their money and their credit card numbers. So the robber is stealing not only your garments but your honorable reputation as well.
I often wonder why these people who do the hacking don’t get real jobs. They obviously are smart. Lots of us who get hacked still haven’t figured out how to use the Bluetooth on our car audio system. I wouldn’t know how to hack somebody if I had a colored diagram to follow.
But I guess there’s money in it, if the hackers can get you to fall for their schemes.
That’s where those of us on the other end of these crimes have a little bit of control. At the moment, the law can’t usually catch these hackers, although Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar recently sponsored legislation to help stop unwanted robocalls. In a news release last week, Crapo said robocalls (that sometimes result in hacking) increased by 47 percent over the past year, resulting in more than 26 billion robocalls.
I’m happy Crapo is stepping up, even though during the last election cycle I got a couple of robocalls from him. But that’s a subject for another day.
This increase in annoying, illegal robocalls tells us that hacking actually works. And it’s largely because people respond to the hackers — either on the phone or online.
And so the best defense for the time being is to ignore the hackers. Yes, it’s like trying to ignore your child with a hacking cough — there’s just something in us that wants to pick up the phone or send a message back to the Prince of Nigeria who is offering you a fail-proof chance to win $6 million.
You just have to bite the bullet, turn away from the message and think “Sorry, prince, I wouldn’t know what to do with $6 million if I had it.”
