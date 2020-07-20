I know you may have missed it because of this COVID-19 thing, but last Monday was National French Fry Day. Followed Tuesday by National Mac and Cheese Day.
I guess I was still recovering from Border Days the first of the month because I let those holidays slip by without even sending out a card. I do think, however, I heard the sound of a parade downtown.
On the other hand, you may be one of the 326.7 million people in the United States who didn’t even realize we had a National French Fry Day or a National Mac and Cheese Day. It’s getting so there are so many holidays celebrating everything from bloody marys to lollipops that if we took time to honor them all, we’d never get any work done.
You just have to wonder what a person has to do to get something like french fries or mac and cheese declared a national holiday. Is this what we pay our congressmen for?
Anyway, celebrating french fries is not such a bad idea. Idaho, as you no doubt know, is famous for its potatoes but from what I’ve heard we’re not talking the kind you mash up and serve with gravy or even the huge bakers that you split and load with butter and sour cream.
It seems that Idaho’s most famous contribution to potato glitterati are french fries. And even though I love potatoes in any form — even in body lotion — I do think that french fries may be the way God himself prefers his potatoes.
According to heavily researched information of 1,000 people by people who do stuff like this for a living:
Thirty-five percent of Americans prefer McDonald’s fries over 13 percent who like Chick-fil-A fries better. Then there are the 11 percent who are tied between Wendy’s and Arby’s.
Also on this survey:
Twenty-one percent of Americans prefer regular fries over 20 percent who like curly fries better. And 55 percent of Americans said ketchup was their favorite condiment.
Apparently a big fight broke out between the regular french fry aficionados and those who champion curly fries. Some reports said there was even bloodshed in the brouhaha but further investigation revealed it was only ketchup people were squirting at each other. However, the two sides eventually agreed to put aside their differences and have a picnic.
Just a little useless information to carry you through the next 358 days until the next National French Fry Day.
