Kids of the future will one day look at their history books and then ask: “Grandma, what does ‘hanging out at the mall’ mean?”
Hanging out at the mall used to be a fun pastime for families with young children. You could walk the halls, gawk at the vendors, taste the samples, meander through the stores, meet at the food court for lunch and send the youngsters off to the video arcade while the parents did some serious shopping. But that may not be an option in the world of the future, because there may not be any malls left to hang out in.
The demise of Macy’s, Kmart, Shopko, Bi-Mart and so many other brick-and-mortar businesses in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley is a sad and scary harbinger of things to come. We’re becoming Amazonized, and with so many people preferring to shop online it’s inevitable that real stores with real people and merchandise you can pick up and try on before you buy will become no more.
People, whom I will not name because I am related to them or they are some of my best friends, say they shop online these days for everything from shoes to toilet paper. When you ask them why, they say they don’t have much time to shop at regular retailers, or they don’t like the hassle of crowds or there’s just a better selection at cheaper prices online. And if you point out that if people stop shopping at local stores, someday there may not be any local stores, they may respond that they would shop at local stores if they could, but they can never find what they want there.
I, for one, hate to see the demise of local retail businesses. Besides the character that independent shops lend to a community, people we know are employed there. The businesses pay taxes. They (hopefully) advertise in the local newspapers, and that helps pay my wages.
And though I am no fan of big crowds and trying to find a parking place in a massive parking lot (and then trying to remember where I parked when I’m done shopping), it’s enlivening to get out into the world and mingle with the hoi polloi. Being stressed out in a crowd is part of the fun of life, and if I have so much trouble finding the exact item I’m looking for, I’m being too picky.
If people continue to ignore the merchants who are right in our neighborhoods in favor of faceless online retailers they’ll never meet, the day will come — mark my words — when the only businesses you will see in a town will be the espresso stands and the UPS transfer sites.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.
Vote in this week’s online poll about retail vs. online shopping.