There are myriad ways to judge the stages in one’s life, but one of the most reliable indicators of where you are on your journey has to do with the restaurants you choose.
Take those teenage years when you’re hungry most of the time, but money is scarce and restaurants are usually out of the question unless your grandparents take you out. When I was a teenager and my friends and I were ravenous after a basketball game, we’d pool our money and buy one big thing — dinosauer-sized orders of fries or the hugest pizza we could find. Everybody pitched in a buck. Nobody got enough, but everybody got something. Life was good.
Years later you’re raising young children, and money is still tight. But you have to go out to dinner once in a while so, just like when you were a teenager, you look for a place to get the biggest bang for your buck. Fast-food restaurants used to be great for this, although some fast-food restaurants now have gotten a little hoity-toity, which seems like a contradiction in terms. Still, there are those places where you can buy a bag of burgers for one flat fee and keep the kids happy. Some people call those places “dives,” but it’s not a dive if it fits your checkbook and satisfies your appetite. Placemats and crayons for the kids to scribble on are a plus.
Time moves on. The kids grow up and, finally, you’re making a little more money. Now you can afford more upscale restaurants that serve food you’ve never even heard of, say, from Lebanon or Oaxaca. The food is superb, the drinks are delightful, the service is over-the-top (wait staff half your age calling you “Hon”) and the check can set you back a month or two. But considering all those years you lived on bags o’burgers, you’ve earned it.
Finally you reach the golden years when the kids have moved on, you’re living on a fixed income and your menu options are limited depending on what kind of medication you’re taking.
These days, you look for restaurants where the happy hour begins at 1 p.m. so you can get back home in time for a nap and “Judge Judy.” The ambience is comfortable, people are friendly, the food is soft and the waitress calls you “Hon.” Always a plus.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.