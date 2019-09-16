A friend tells me that cakes are back in, and I bet you are thinking: “I never knew cakes were out.”
Just think about it, though: When is the last time you ate a piece of cake that wasn’t at a birthday party or a wedding? Most of us would have to check that “None of the above” box.
Without our realizing it, cakes have been gradually excised from our daily diets, except on special occasions. Why and when this happened I do not know, but I suspect it has something to do with Facebook. Don’t ask me what; it just seems a lot of bad stuff started happening at the same time social media got popular.
Many people can remember when having cake or some other sweet dessert was standard. After-dinner treats were as integral to the family meal as meat and potatoes. You can look at cookbooks from 50 years ago and more, and it seems that a half to two-thirds of the recipes are for cakes and other desserts.
In fact, desserts were such common fare centuries ago that the French Empress Marie Antoinette got her head cut off for suggesting that starving peasants who could not afford bread could “... eat cake” instead. History has painted that remark as callous and insensitive, but I believe Marie was thinking that if bread wasn’t available, surely something as common as cake would be. She obviously did not do her own grocery shopping, and one could make the argument that the statement was, indeed, callous and insensitive, but that is only speculation because Marie didn’t live long enough to explain herself. Plus, she didn’t have good lawyers.
Somewhere in the past 40 or 50 years, however, people began worrying about the effect cake and other sweets had on our overall health and began trimming those items out of their diets, which, unfortunately, has not necessarily correlated to better health and slimmer waistlines. In fact, the opposite is true.
Which means cake is not responsible for people’s tendencies to pack on extra, unnecessary pounds. Which also means that we have been depriving ourselves for no good reason.
Which explains why cakes are back in vogue, as my friend suggested. And which also might mean that Marie Antoinette was grossly misunderstood because “Let them eat cake” might be just the kindest thing you could do for people.
