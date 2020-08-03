Huckleberries reportedly are thick this year, so if you’re planning to go out into the woods and gather yourself some, there’s one very important thing to bring along:
A person who won’t eat them all before the bucket is full.
You’re probably prepared with water, snacks, bug repellent, snake bite kits and bear spray, but the truth is none of these will make a whit of difference if the people in your berry picking party eat all the berries they pick before you can get them home.
I speak from experience.
For many years, my family and I traipsed out into the forest to gather huckleberries. People who have never eaten them and think they’re equivalent to commercially grown blueberries don’t know what they’re talking about. Blueberries are to huckleberries what Kool-Aid is to red wine.
The deal is, however, you have to go out into the woods and hunt for huckleberries. The FedEx guy is not going to deliver them to your door. And you’re basically hunting blind, because even if your best friend told you where the best huckleberry picking is, you will discover that nobody, not even your best friend, is going to tell you the truth.
If people find a good patch of huckleberries, they’ll pick it clean and then lie about it so nobody else can find them. People guard their huckleberry patches better than they guard their virginity, which isn’t saying a lot, but I’m just making a comparison.
Once you do find a good picking spot it’s better than discovering gold. You’ll pick a small handful, pop them into your mouth and you finally understand why bears will kill to protect their stash.
You will also find that, unlike fat, tasteless store-bought blueberries, huckleberries, which are so flavor-intense they will make your eyeballs pop out, are also about the size of a gnat. You can pick and pick and pick and pick, and after an hour or two end up with about a half a cup.
It’s discouraging. How long will you have to be out here, you wonder, before you ever get enough for a pie? Or a batch of jam? Or even a pancake?
You stare at that little clump of delicious berries in the bottom of your bucket, you think about how much time you’ve put into collecting them and how short life is, anyway, and before you know it the whole indescribable morsel is in your mouth.
But that also leaves you with nothing to show for all your hard work. That’s why every huckleberry picking party needs to bring along somebody who is allergic to fresh food, who will just pick all the berries and leave them alone so you have something to show for your effort. A person who picks but does not pilfer.
If such a person exists, I’ve never met him.
