So, if nobody is going to see me for the next God-knows-how-long and even when I do venture out I’m swathed in a cap, sunglasses and a mask, should I keep coloring my hair?
It’s kind of like that hypothetical question: If a tree falls in the woods and nobody is there to hear it, does it make a sound?
This pandemic logic could apply to lots of things; getting a pedicure when the only one who will see your toenails is the cat; cleaning the house when company is not going to be there to pass judgment; and getting dressed for work when the only part of your body your co-workers will see on Zoom is from the waist up.
I have read that some people are foregoing work clothes altogether and investing in expensive pajamas and sweatpants. It’s convenient to dress comfortably when you’re staying at home. But one employer drew the line when it appeared one of his workers was participating in an online company meeting from her bed.
It goes back to whether we’re doing these things — getting dressed, brushing our teeth, cleaning the house or coloring our hair — for others, mainly, or for ourselves.
As for me, I have told friends and family that one of these days when they gaze down on me in that old pine box my body may be withered with age but my hair will still look like I’m 35. Coloring my hair may be a vanity thing, but vanity just happens to be the least of my faults.
Staying home, communicating via video, covering our faces in public have created major shifts in the way we live our daily lives. Of course, complaining about how things are is the same as it’s always been.
But there have been a few good things to come out of this COVID culture, although you might have to think about it for a while.
For one thing, people are beginning to get what they call, “Zoom fatigue” — meaning folks are getting tired of talking to their friends, family and co-workers only over the internet. Sure, it’s great that we have this technology at a time like this, but people are saying it just doesn’t come close to the blessings of being able to sit down face-to-face with people, share a story or a cup of coffee in person or have a real, loving hug with a flesh-and-blood human being.
My only question is: Did it take a life-threatening pandemic to make us realize this?
