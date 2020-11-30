I did something the other day I haven’t done in a long while:
I filled up my car with gas.
People joke about how many months to the gallon they’ve been getting during this pandemic, but it’s true. I used to put on at least a couple of hundred miles each month and fill up three or four times. Lately, I’ve been getting about a month and a half to two months out of each tank of gas. Who needs an electric car when the carbon dioxide you’re spewing into the atmosphere isn’t much more than a sneeze.
I haven’t really missed not being able to go anywhere these past several months, although I know it rankles a lot of people who consider restrictions on our movement to help stop the spread of a deadly virus an infringement on their freedom. I guess what some people see as an infringement of freedom others might consider a sense of entitlement.
Having a sense of entitlement, however, is what makes us Americans, or so I’m told. People love their autonomy and being able to go where they want and do as they please. Persuading the public to wear masks and curb some of their usual activity for the benefit of society is like trying to stuff your cat into a pillowcase to take it to the vet. It might work out eventually, but you’re going to get scratched up in the process.
Despite all this moralizing, I enjoyed a short drive around the Camas Prairie recently on my way to an interview. I love looking at the corduroy-striped grain fields after harvest, the hawks sitting like sentinels on top of the power poles watching for mice and wispy clouds streaking a sky the color of my junior-senior prom dress.
I shouldn’t have brought up that prom dress, although when the sky is that color it always reminds me. Something about trying to boogie to “Born to be Wild” in a form-fitting floor-length gown is an unpleasant memory that never goes down.
I don’t even remember who my date was that year, although I do recall he seemed embarrassed to be out on the dance floor with me, squiggling around in that dress. Who would have thought, decades later, I’d still be suffering from that recollection every time I looked at a baby blue sky.
We do learn our lessons, however, from painful memories. What I have learned is that living in a society comes with certain checks on freedom. We have to obey traffic rules; we can’t make jokes about carrying explosives through airport security and we can’t dump our garbage on our neighbors’ lawn.
Being asked to wear masks in public and cut back on travel might feel restrictive at the moment. To me it doesn’t seem that big a deal. It’s nothing compared to trying to rock and roll in a tight dress.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.