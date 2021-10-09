I’m happy to read that the sailors aboard the nuclear submarine USS Idaho will be served traditional Idaho chow, as reporter Kerri Sandaine wrote in a story in Friday’s Lewiston Tribune.
“The vessel will carry the flavor of Idaho wherever it goes, the commander (Nicholas Meyers) said. ... The cuisine will include baked potatoes, along with steak and lobster on special occasions.”
Potatoes, I get. Even our license plates brag about them and, besides Sun Valley, potatoes are probably the only other thing people living outside Idaho know about the state.
Steak also makes sense because there is plenty of cattle ranching throughout Idaho. Drivers here know that, in many places, cows even have the right of way on Idaho highways.
But lobster? Unless you consider the Albertsons frozen food aisle part of Idaho’s wilderness area, there is no lobster in this state. Maybe they have mistaken us for Maine, which, ironically, does have a city named Lewiston but surely does not have a daily newspaper as fine as the one you are reading at this very moment.
Perhaps Cmdr. Meyers meant “lentils” rather than “lobster” would be on the submarine menu. Lentils are a famous and widely produced agricultural crop in Idaho and in a recent survey, 0.02 percent of Idahoans said they had either tasted lentils in their lifetimes or knew about them.
In truth, lentils are probably one of the more underappreciated gifts of Idaho’s vast resources. Even some farmers don’t appreciate the culinary value of the crop.
“I raise ’em, but I won’t let ’em into my house,” I once heard a farmer say.
Well, pity on them because I am one of the 0.02 percent of Idahoans who has tasted lentils and love them. I eat them regularly and they help keep me regular in more ways than one. So I would heartily encourage the crew of the USS Idaho to give up their foolish notions of finding lobster in Idaho, except in a restaurant, and switch their allegiance to Idaho’s real food — lentils.
Of course, Idahoans may have to start getting used to a new dish in consideration of what seems to be a growing amont of political wackiness in this state. Just wonder how our palates are going to like eating crow?
