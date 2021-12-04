In case you’re wondering where that package is that you ordered from Amazon some time ago, I think I may have spotted it for you out in the ocean.
On a recent trip to visit my daughter and granddaughters in Southern California, I happened to notice a huge armada of cargo ships clogging the seafront near Long Beach. I was told those ships, some of which had been stuck out there for a couple of months, were in limbo and unable to unload their freight because of various reasons, including a lack of workers at the port. And because of COVID-19, of course. Everything that happens these days is because of COVID-19.
We’ve been reading in the news for some time about the backlog of goods clogging the ports. Store shelves are virtually empty because of it, so I’m told, and merchants, contractors and others are having a devil of a time replacing inventory or getting parts.
Personally, I haven’t noticed it. I’m not much of a shopper but whenever I do venture out to buy something, say, for Christmas or whatever, I find so much stuff on the store shelves that I can’t decide what I want. My imagination is limited — I go to a store with a specific goal in mind and if I can’t find what I’m looking for, I leave right away and decide to just live without it.
It’s not that I’m one of those moralists who believe that consumerism is one of the seven deadly sins, right up there alongside gluttony and lying about your weight on your driver’s license (which I have done — bless me, Father, for I have sinned).
It’s just that, at this stage of my life, I’m more into getting rid of stuff than accumulating it. You spend the first part of your life collecting stuff to create a home, build a business or raise a family, and then you arrive at the latter part of your life and look around your house and think: “Where did all this junk come from?”
You have yard sales to get rid of it, you haul it to the thrift store or the county dump and you start to clear out spaces. Then you can get some new stuff (just kidding!).
So the fact that people are having a hard time right now getting the goods they want or need doesn’t affect me so much. Although I might be changing my tune if I needed to replace my water heater.
It would be frustrating to know that, while I’m suffering under a cold shower, the appliance I’d been waiting months for was stuck out there on the ocean at Long Beach.
