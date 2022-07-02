Well, here it is — Fourth of July weekend and once again, thousands and thousands of people will be pouring into this little Camas Prairie town of Grangeville to drive through the county’s one-and-only stoplight.
What did you think? That they were coming here for the 111th annual Border Days Rodeo and Celebration? C’mon! Is being scrunched up among five million people on Main Street who are throwing eggs at one another your idea of fun? Or sitting in the grandstands watching cowboys try to make wild beasts who are trained to kill behave?
No, the reason people come to Grangeville over the Fourth of July is so that they can see for themselves — and even drive through — the county’s one-and-only stoplight. As a resident of this town for 40 years now, I have plenty of evidence to prove that this is true.
The other day, I was going downtown to pick up a load of cow manure and I had to wait upward of a minute and a half just to get through the stoplight, which is poised at the intersection of Main and Idaho streets right next to the county jail. The reason being, there were so many vehicles going the other way — big horkin’ pickup trucks pulling horse trailers and campers, mainly — that our one-and-only stoplight, which is programmed to switch according to traffic flow, was holding off turning my lane to green in order to let the big guys go through. It may be the only stoplight in Idaho County, but it sure is polite.
As I waited, I happened to notice the license plates of many of these vehicles responsible for holding me up. Lots of them were from southern Idaho, and some were from California, Washington or Arizona. Places where they have plenty of stoplights in their own towns. So, why do they have to come to Idaho County just to drive through our stoplight and plug up our traffic patterns?
Stay home and use your own stoplights, I wanted to say, but I didn’t because people in Idaho County are nothing if not polite. Just like our stoplight.
Most of the year, it’s mainly just the locals who use the stoplight, and maybe your few odd tourists. Of course, almost all the tourists who come to Idaho County are odd but at least they don’t hog the stoplight.
So all this added traffic causes a strain on our one-and-only stoplight. Just the other day, as I was coming back home loaded with cow manure, I passed the maintenance guys working on the stoplight, which was probably getting hot from switching back and forth so many times from all that extra traffic.
I was hoping that there weren’t going to be technical problems that would make the stoplight go bonkers over the Fourth of July weekend. Because once that happens, all activity in Idaho County screeches to a halt. Without our beloved stoplight, we don’t know whether we’re coming or going. We get frustrated and then we end up on Main Street throwing eggs at each other.
