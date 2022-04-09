It was a major error in judgment for the Idaho Legislature to slash the Idaho Commission on Libraries’ budget over fears public libraries may be making “unacceptable” material available to minors.
Of course there are unacceptable materials available to minors in public libraries. Ever hear of “Huckleberry Finn?”
If there is one group of people I would least expect to corrupt minors, it would be public librarians. Although there may be unacceptable material under their guardianship — depending on who’s defining “unacceptable” — librarians are the ones to let you know if you’re old enough to look at it. If you have to ask, you’re too young.
I’m thinking of a junior high prank myself and a couple of friends tried to pull on our local librarian at the Carnegie Public Library. We had been advised by classmates there was a book in the library with naked people in it. We asked the librarian for the book and after a stern looking-over at us, she led us to the shelf and pulled out a thick volume. Then she said we couldn’t check it out; we had to sit at the table in front of her desk to read it.
Sitting under the watchful eye of a librarian while you’re trying to view porn is like eating a dish of melted ice cream. There were naked people in the book, all right; they were diagrams of a man and woman showing their internal organs, arteries, veins and such. It was a huge disappointment and we left with the strong impression that porn was definitely overrated.
One of the worst parts of the Legislature’s moralistic stand against public libraries was cutting the budget for e-books. In the past, that wouldn’t have bothered me much; I didn’t read e-books. I like real books that you can hold in your hands and flip the pages. I believe if God had intended humans to read books online, he would have made them available without passwords.
It was during the pandemic that my opinion of e-books changed. For a long time, those were the only books available from our public libraries. Even after restrictions eased somewhat, it was a lot easier checking out an e-book than having to order reading material to be delivered curbside.
Public libraries have always been a doorway to the wider world, but during the pandemic they were a boulevard to sanity. For that, I am deeply grateful.
And it makes me wonder if the reason some legislators can be so narrow-minded as to take a misguided swipe at public libraries is because they never use them.
