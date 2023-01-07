If you are curious why consumers are bombarded with diet plan suggestions this time of year, here’s one explanation:
According to a food survey site, the average American eats 300 cookies a year. And probably 250 of those are eaten in the week between Christmas and the New Year (just my guess).
No matter how conscientious a person is about his or her diet, many of us overindulge during the holidays. And then — filled with guilt, disgust or just the inability to button our jeans — we reach out to these diet schemes that seldom work except to make the diet companies richer. It’s a trend that operates on people’s vulnerability and the desire to look good, which, in my opinion, is not a bad ambition. Looking good at all costs — it got me where I am today.
But diets aren’t the only tactics that reel us in after the holidays. Operating on the assumption that a lot of people overspend their budgets buying gifts, many of us receive offers in the mail or online to run down to Walgreens and pick up a check for $4 million, which we just have won even though we have no memory of entering any kind of contest or buying a lottery ticket. Well, who knows? Maybe we’re secretly related to Warren Buffett and he’s just wanting to divvy up our share of the inheritance before he kicks the bucket.
Good old Uncle Warren.
The thing that these scams illustrate is people’s willingness to trust. Even though something has never worked before or is so unlikely as to be absurd, we always think there is a chance it could turn out better for us this time. Maybe all those other 30-plus years of failed dieting or decades of disappointment with the Publisher’s Clearing House were flukes.
Maybe we’ll get lucky this time. Maybe things will work out; maybe people are telling us the truth; maybe all we need is to think positively and our ship will finally dock at the nearest harbor.
When you think about that charming but completely delusional attitude so many people have, and then you look at what’s going on with governing bodies across the land that we, the people, elected, it explains a lot.