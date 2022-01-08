People who live where winters can freeze your nose hairs shouldn’t have children who live in Southern California.
“It’s freezing here!” declared my daughter, who lives a few miles away from Mickey Mouse. It was 65 degrees there. She was wearing her long underwear. I had to shake my head. A girl who grew up in Idaho, who slogged through the winters at the University of Idaho in mini-skirts and sandals has now gone soft.
On the other hand, her mother, whose mini-skirts have been replaced by ski pants, now has the muscles of a big-time wrestler from shoveling snow out of her driveway. I’ve noticed that I may be part of a growing army of women with extraordinary upper body strength because most of the people I’ve seen lately who are shoveling out their driveways and sidewalks by hand are women.
Men use machines. After each big snowfall they race around town in their four-wheelers or Bobcats with plows on the front, shoveling out the driveways and the sidewalks that the women missed. I have to admit, it looks a lot more fun, even though I now may be able to beat some of those snow-shoveling-machine men in an arm wrestling match.
But having more horsepower doesn’t eliminate all the problems of a heavy snowfall. Once you get that white stuff out of the driveway, what are you going to do with it?
The city’s big snowplows leave long mountain ranges of snow piled right in the middle of Main Street. If you want to cross to the other side of the street you have to drive to the end of town, turn around, and come back down the other side.
Neighborhood snowplowers shovel snow from all the driveways along the block into big volcanoes of snow stacked alongside one another on the street. These gigantic piles of snow have transformed this prairie town into a ski villa. Children even slide down the slopes. It’s kind of cool but I worry that once the weather starts to soften all that snow, it’s is going to melt into one big gusher that will flow downhill and wipe out Main Street.
Winter brings peril in the northern latitudes. But if you get sick of it you can always go visit your relatives who live in southern climates where people think 65-degree weather is a hardship.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.