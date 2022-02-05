Remember when everybody ate bread and nobody knew what kale was?
Life was simpler then. Lunch was bologna on Wonder bread, and a salad was iceberg lettuce with mayonnaise. People didn’t have many choices, but nobody cared. The world was at peace.
Then came these health nuts who thought we could do better. Americans’ diets began to include all sorts of foods our mothers had never heard of but, being mothers, they were open to new ideas. Such as getting out of the kitchen altogether. Mothers stopped cooking three meals a day for the family and joined a gym. Kids came home from school and had to scrounge around in the pantry for whatever they could find, which usually included Rice Krispies and canned shrimp.
And that, basically, is the reason the world is in the mess it’s in right now.
I’m not saying that I dislike kale. It’s OK, as long as it’s mixed with noodles and chicken McNuggets. What I’m saying is that people put too much emphasis on new exotic foods — ingredients that grow only in the high mountain regions of the Andes and that you can only find in the organic section of a health food store. At the same time we’re neglecting the common, ordinary foods that have sustained civilizations since the beginning of time.
Bread, for example. I’m a bread baker, so I’m partial to bread and I believe in it. I bake wonderful loaves of sourdough bread and give them away to people. And more than once I’ve been refused by people who claim they are “gluten intolerant.”
OK, I’m no medical expert, but gluten intolerance is something nobody ever heard of until maybe 20 years ago. It came into being about the same time those fake reality survival shows started showing up on TV — sort of a fad thing. People stranded on a desert island could kill and eat raw armadillos, but all of a sudden they were allergic to bread. Doesn’t make sense to me.
And then we started demanding that food do more than nourish us; it had to be a cure-all, as well. Recently I read an interview with a cancer researcher who was being asked what kinds of food cause or prevent cancer.
The doctor would not be pinned down. Cancer usually develops over a long period, he said. It’s hard to blame any particular food for a disease. Unless you’re living strictly on potato chips and charred meat, he said, you’re better off looking at whole lifestyles for what ails you.
In other words, kale is not going to solve all your problems. And bread isn’t going to kill you. So chill out and enjoy your life while you can.
