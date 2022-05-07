Looking around, it seems to me that even though we’re celebrating Mother’s Day tomorrow, many of us have forgotten some of the lessons our mothers taught us.
I’m thinking especially of the uncompromising admonition of: “If you don’t have anything nice to say about somebody, don’t say anything at all.”
There are people out there who comment on social media posts, letters to the editor, talk TV shows and elsewhere who need to have their mouths washed out with soap. And if our mothers were still alive, I’ll bet there would be a few who’d take on that challenge.
It’s ironic that people whine and complain about how the present world has gone to heck in a handbasket (Normally I’d have said “hell” but my mother might be reading this from heaven and I’m already starting to taste the Ivory soap).
And yet, disappointed as we might be in the way other people conduct their lives, what are we doing about our own? Making snide remarks, spreading rumors and other spurious gossip, denigrating the people who have different points of view or lifestyles and just generally trashing the whole planet?
Remember another thing your mother said: “When you point a finger at somebody else, you’ve got three more pointing back at you.”
It’s not like our mothers had easy lives or lived in an idyllic world. Many of them grew up during wars or the Great Depression. Women could vote by then but it was still considered unladylike in some circles to do so.
Some of them had good educations and even jobs, but mothers were still expected to come home at the end of the day and fix dinner for the rest of the family and keep the house clean.
This was before Uber Eats and Dial-A-Maid.
And many of them watched with shock and dismay when their daughters and sons threw off all of the conventional expectations of the era, bought a VW van painted with peace signs and flowers and spent their summers driving around to rock concerts. My mother lived in fear that once her daughters started shaving their legs and wearing lipstick, we’d end up pregnant. I never quite got the biological connection there but I accepted it.
Yet none of these things negated the basic rules of civility that we were expected to live by.
“You don’t have to like everybody,” my mother would say, “but you have to treat them with respect.”
And she topped it off with: “Go wipe that smirk off your face.”
If our mothers were alive today, they would ask us: “And what does your rude attitude accomplish?” “If everybody else jumped off a cliff, would you do it, too?” And: “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
People may not heed that good advice any more, but it’s still good advice.
