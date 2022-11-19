I realize there are some benefits for consumers and retailers to begin seasonal shopping as early as possible.
We’ve gotten used to Labor Day sales starting on the Fourth of July; Halloween specials beginning on Labor Day; Thanksgiving advertisements popping up on Halloween and Christmas shopping also starting back on the Fourth of July.
But what gets me are Black Friday sales showing up weeks in advance of the actual day. What’s the point of having Black Friday sales a month ahead of time? Doesn’t that cancel out the point of having Black Friday, which — one would assume — would be on Friday?
I’m cautious about raising this objection because deep in my own soul is a Black Friday shopper just busting to get out. Some years ago I stood in line on Thanksgiving Day at the J.C. Penney store at the Lewiston mall, waiting for the door to open as the expectant customers queued outside to begin storming the store. It was my weekend to work and I was assigned to cover the pre-Black Friday sales at the mall for the Tribune. I had never participated in a Black Friday sale before and I went there with an attitude. Other than the fact I was there on business, I was appalled that people would leave their home and families on a sacred day just to cash in on shopping deals.
I interviewed a few people waiting for the store to open and while many of them acknowledged they were skipping out on their families to go shopping they also said, “They’re all at home asleep in front of the TV, anyway, or watching football.”
As I stood there in front of the store windows I started to peek inside. And there, in plain sight, were displays of plaid shirts and fleeces that I had been intending to buy for my kids for Christmas. And — holy cow! — the prices on them were unbelievably inexpensive. I calculated that I could buy six or seven shirts and fleeces for what I had previously figured I’d have to pay for two or three.
Once the doors opened I flowed in with the river of other excited shoppers and for a few moments, I forgot I was there as a reporter. I was in a shopping frenzy, scurrying about the store to snatch up the good pre-Black Friday deals.
Let’s just say, I loaded up. And in the twinkling of an eye, my whole attitude about shopping extravaganzas mellowed.
But that was Black Friday on Black Friday (or shortly before). Extending Black Friday shopping out for weeks is making it into a season and I’m not sure how I feel about that.
A friend of mine recently told me she got all her Black Friday shopping done by the first of November.