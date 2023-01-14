Well, I’ll tell you, this egg shortage situation had better get sorted out before this summer’s Border Days Super Egg Toss.
You remember that yearly celebration when 3,000 to 4,000 people line Grangeville’s Main Street over the 4th of July weekend and throw eggs at each other? No, we’re not mad — this is country-style entertainment. The winning teams have to vault the egg over a guy wire, 30 feet or so in the air, to their egg-toss partners half a block away.
And every year people successfully do that. For their efforts, each team member wins a $10 bill and a trophy of the Golden Egg. It’s a very prestigious award — similar to an Oscar — and won, in the past, by a current Idaho Supreme Court justice, a golf pro, a track star and some kids down the street with good arms.
But, as you’ve no doubt read or witnessed at the grocery store lately, eggs truly are golden. Costs have shot up from $1.99 a dozen for large Grade A eggs to three to four times that price. You’re thinking: What’s the deal? Chickens on strike? Miracle cure found in yolks?
Actually, there are a number of factors, including a devastating wave of avian flu that has caused millions of birds to be exterminated to prevent spreading infection. COVID-19, rising fuel and fertilizer prices, and the war in Ukraine, which seems to affect everything these days from concrete to peanut butter sandwiches, also figure into the deal.
The laying hens who remain are feeling the heat. Chickens lay an average of 24 eggs a month. Lately, however, chickens have been under pressure to get their quotas up. Rumors are that chickens are getting bribes and even threats to up the ante. Roosters, who are in charge and guard the henhouse, have apparently been caught taking payoffs. Court cases are pending.
Eggs, which in the past were something tossed about (especially in Grangeville) without serious regard, are now treasures of immense value. The fable about the goose that laid the golden egg is no yolk.
Meanwhile, out in the backyard honey bee hive, the buzz is that we humans are getting what we’ve got coming to us. Just like people used to take bees for granted — even killing off the colonies just to harvest the honey — until honey bee colonies began mysteriously dying off and threatening the pollination of at least a quarter of the world’s food supply, people are now realizing that chickens and their byproducts are worth more than a cheap bucket of KFC.