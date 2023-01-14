Well, I’ll tell you, this egg shortage situation had better get sorted out before this summer’s Border Days Super Egg Toss.

You remember that yearly celebration when 3,000 to 4,000 people line Grangeville’s Main Street over the 4th of July weekend and throw eggs at each other? No, we’re not mad — this is country-style entertainment. The winning teams have to vault the egg over a guy wire, 30 feet or so in the air, to their egg-toss partners half a block away.

Tags

Recommended for you