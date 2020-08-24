That 50-foot rock face at the top of Winchester Hill where Idaho Transportation Department crews have been blasting to make a passing lane gives you something to think about while you’re stopped at the roadblock.
I never knew there was so much rock upon rock in the world, although I’ve suspected it after trying to dig a new rose bed in my garden. An inch of topsoil and then solid rock, which refuses to budge and is responsible for at least two broken shovels and a hoe over the years. I’ve thought about asking the Grangeville City Council if they wouldn’t mind my blasting that rock out of my yard. But I’m guessing dynamite is not allowed in city limits.
It just so happened I was driving by the road construction on Winchester Hill last week on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the Constitution that gave women the legal right to vote. That’s an amazing story. I marvel at the courage and persistence of the suffragists in the face of abuse, deceit, stubbornness and downright dirty dealing that prevented that law going forward for so long. It’s almost laughable that even in this modern era, the only people who thought they had the brains and the God-given right to govern were white men.
I know a lot of white men are cringing right now at that thought. But considering how long it took to rectify the injustice, perhaps a little cringing is called for. And, of course, the 19th amendment didn’t set the record straight for all time. Gender- and race-based discrimination is still tolerated if not sanctioned in far too many places (looking at you, Catholic Church) and the struggle for human rights and common decency has a ways to go yet.
It took decades to dismantle the centuries of discrimination against women.
On the other hand, that promontory on Winchester Hill took millions of years to create. And in a matter of weeks the transportation department blasted it to smithereens like slicing through a chocolate cake.
Just goes to show, some rocks are easier to crack than others.
