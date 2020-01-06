The transition from the old year to the new is often depicted in art as a jaded, craggy old man handing on the baton to some cheery-faced, optimistic cherub. It’s an image that makes one think: Man, that old guy has aged a lot in one year.
Sometimes we feel the same way. Most people start out the new year hopeful, even if we don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions and the newest diet fads. Two weeks into the next term we wonder what we were thinking to give a fresh start such credibility.
We’re still the same old grump we were the year before.
There is a lot to convince us of this. Just look in the mirror. Wrinkles and gray hair aren’t the only things that make us wonder what happened. I’m looking at facial hair that’s coming out of places that I didn’t know grew hair and bumps all over my skin that my physician calls “barnacles,” making me feel like an old ship.
I have nights when I’m lucky to get two hours of sleep — a friend of mine explains that “all post-menopausal women have trouble sleeping” — so although I’m sleep deprived, I guess I’m in vogue. And most times, when I get out of a chair, the movement is accompanied by a loud groan that I used to think came from the springs in the chair but have recently realized is from me.
So, yeah, a lot of things happen in a year but most likely it’s been an accumulation of years that we just weren’t paying much attention to.
The fact that these signs of aging are a surprise, however, indicates that on at least one level we’re not aging at all. If I didn’t feel that in many ways I’m becoming more alive, more vital and energetic, it wouldn’t shock me so much when I see physical evidence to the contrary.
That craggy old guy who passed off the new year to the kid has gained a lot in the past 365 days. Age is not without its compensations and they are huge.
For one thing, you learn as you get older that not everything is a monumental tragedy. Life has ups and downs but whether they become a drama is largely a matter of choice. You can take things better than you did when you were young because you know that sh.. happens but then life moves on and what you’ve gained is, at least, experience and possibly compassion. As my grandmother used to say: “It’s just a phase. The phase will end and then you’ll move on to another phase.”
And once you know that time is limited and you can glimpse the end of the tunnel, you tend to appreciate more the phase you’re in. It won’t last forever. So maybe you can find some humor in it.
My granddaughter, Julia May, looks at me like somebody about to do a dissection and she says: “Grandma, you have wrinkles.”
And I tell her: “Wrinkles are in.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.