Up around the bend

Smoke from the Nethker Fire creates a haze above the Salmon River Canyon south of Riggins as the Time Zone Bridge creates the dividing line between the Pacific and Mountain time zones along the Salmon River.
Tribune/Pete Caster
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Smoke from the Nethker Fire creates a haze above the Salmon River Canyon south of Riggins as the Time Zone Bridge creates the dividing line between the Pacific and Mountain time zones along the Salmon River.
Tribune/Pete Caster