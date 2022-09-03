Unwelcome weekend visitor: smoky skies

The sun begins to set over the smoky hills of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Friday evening. The smoke is the product of wildfires in Oregon and Idaho, and is expected to linger until at least Sunday or Monday.
Residents in the region who woke up to a hazy Friday might see the smoke linger most of the weekend.
Steve Bodnar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the smoke should last into today and, depending on the wind direction, Sunday as well.
He said most of the smoke is coming from Oregon in the southern Cascades, and some of it is coming from Idaho fires.
“Our better chance for scrubbing out a lot of the smoke would come Sunday and Monday,” Bodnar said.
That is when a persistent wind is supposed to sweep through the region. However, depending on the wind direction, it could bring in more smoke from other regional fires, he said.
Both Washington and Idaho departments of environmental quality are warning the public about the unhealthy air quality. People sensitive to the air quality may be at risk of experiencing health effects through Sunday.
Idaho DEQ has issued an air quality advisory for Latah and Nez Perce counties, as well as the Nez Perce Reservation. Open burning in these areas is prohibited as of Friday. Washington DEQ reports burn bans in Asotin and Adams counties.
The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning for the region as the weather conditions this weekend increase the threat of fires.
The weekend will bring hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds. Jeremy Wolf, NWS meteorologist, said there is the potential for dry thunderstorms passing through the region this afternoon and evening.
The Idaho Department of Lands encourages anyone going camping this Labor Day weekend to never leave a campfire unattended. When putting out the fire, dowse and stir it until the campfire is cold to the touch.
Anyone towing a trailer should ensure their safety trains don’t drag and spark on the roadway.