Unwelcome weekend visitor: smoky skies

The sun begins to set over the smoky hills of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Friday evening. The smoke is the product of wildfires in Oregon and Idaho, and is expected to linger until at least Sunday or Monday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Residents in the region who woke up to a hazy Friday might see the smoke linger most of the weekend.

Steve Bodnar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the smoke should last into today and, depending on the wind direction, Sunday as well.

