Lewis-Clark State College is working to add furniture and other finishing touches to its Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center in advance of a Friday ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The more than 86,000-square-foot building in the Lewiston Orchards will open on Jan. 19 for the spring semester.
At first glance, portions of the building look unfinished, but LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said the design is intentional.
“It’s a living textbook,” Pemberton said. “It’s an extraordinary building, not just because it works well, but because of what it does. Students can see the finished products of the skills they’re learning to do.”
Many of the steel beams and framing lumber in the facility remain exposed, as do the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. In one of the information technology classrooms, energy sockets are purposefully left unfinished, so students in the program can learn to wire cables to a server.
“Basically, the goal is an instructor can point to various aspects in the building and show students how a particular trade or a particular skill is supposed to be integrated into a real-life setting,” said Erika Allen, director of college advancement and executive director of the LCSC Foundation. “An instructor can literally stand in the hallway and point out different equipment. They can even provide an opportunity for the students to actually touch the equipment, so it’s a very hands-on space.”
The three-story building will house most of LCSC’s technical and industrial division programs.
As people walk through, they’ll be able to look into the classrooms, which are separated from the hallway by windows. The design allows natural light to flow through the building, but it also gives people the opportunity to see teaching and learning in action. Signs in the hallways indicate what courses are being taught in the classrooms.
“We wanted to not only be a living textbook for the students when they are actually experiencing learning, but we are in many ways projecting the learning environment into an entire wraparound experience just passing through the building,” Pemberton said. “A potential student who is interested in pursuing education will have a chance to see, understand and be cued in on what it is they are learning.”
The building was designed with the area’s industry needs in mind through technical advisory committees that helped with the design process and offered input. There’s also room to expand the facility if that’s needed in the future.
The center includes student support services and a cafe so students can get most of what they need without traveling to the college’s main campus on Normal Hill.
Three of LCSC’s career and technical education programs will remain on the main campus. The welding, collision repair and diesel technology programs will be able to expand into the spaces vacated by the programs that moved to the Lewiston Orchards location, Pemberton said. The college’s millwright program will use both buildings.
The total cost of the building, along with infrastructure needs like roads, furniture and equipment, lands at about $27 million and includes state funding, donations and the use of LCSC’s reserves. Pemberton said the project is unique because the college was able to complete the building without obtaining a loan.
The college hopes to get another $6 million in donations to help offset the reserve funding it used to complete the building.
Construction began in April of last year. The facility was originally scheduled to open before the fall semester, but supply-chain delays linked to the coronavirus pandemic pushed the opening date back.
Pemberton said she expects the facility to be the “crown jewel” of career and technical education programs because of what it offers and its proximity and partnership with the Lewiston School District’s nearby high school and A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center.
“I think there’s a real possibility, as we go through time, that this building and the very strategic ways that it has been packaged for an educational experience could become a real showcase and a model for other institutions in the state and beyond,” she said. “This could not be more innovative in terms of really the next generation of career technical education.”
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.
If You Go
What: Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center ribbon-cutting event.
When: 9 a.m. Friday, followed by guided, COVID-19 protocol-compliant tours from 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: CTE building in the Lewiston Orchards, 2947 Cecil Andrus Way.
More information: Speakers will include Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, Idaho Division of Career and Technical Education Administrator Clay Long, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton and former LCSC President Tony Fernandez.
Face coverings and physical distancing will be required of all attendees. A virtual tour of the facility will be available at www.lcsc.edu for those who are not able to attend in person.