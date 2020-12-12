University of Idaho to hold virtual commencement today

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will celebrate its winter graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony today.
There were more than 577 students statewide who applied for 592 degrees for the fall semester, which ends Friday.
Graduates will be mailed a “Celebration in a Box” that includes the diploma cover they would have received at the traditional ceremony, which was canceled this year because of COVID-19.
UI President Scott Green congratulated the latest class of Vandals in a news release.
“These graduates studied hard, completed their research and kept each other and their community safe,” Green said. “We are proud of their achievement.”
As of Wednesday, UI students had applied for 430 bachelor’s degrees, eight law degrees, 120 master’s degrees, 30 doctoral degrees and four specialist degrees.
The winter class of 2020 will bring UI’s all-time total to 125,108 graduates and 133,756 degrees.
The ceremony will go live at 11:30 a.m. today at www.uidaho.edu/events/commencement/winter.