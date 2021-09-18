The University of Idaho’s 2021 Rangeland Fall Forum, which is titled “From Drought to Resilience,” is scheduled for Oct. 5-7.
The forum will focus on the current drought in Western rangelands and offer ideas to endure and adapt to the situation.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day via Zoom.
The virtual forum is sponsored by the University of Idaho Rangeland Center, the UI McClure Center for Public Policy Research and the Idaho Rangeland Conservation Partnership.
There is no cost for the event but registration is available at: bit.ly/3nKFHt8.