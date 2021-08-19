The University of Idaho will host a public memorial to honor the life of Katy Benoit at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Benoit’s bench east of the UI’s Administration Building.
Benoit was a UI graduate student who was killed in 2011 by former UI professor Ernesto Bustamante.
The public is invited to attend the event to honor the 10th anniversary of Benoit’s death.
People can also donate to the Katy Benoit Safety Fund through the University of Idaho Foundation. All contributions go to educational programs and direct support for individuals affected by relationship violence.