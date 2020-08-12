University of Idaho names vice president of research, economic development

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho has appointed its next vice president of research and economic development.
Christopher Nomura will begin in his new role Oct. 1. Nomura is currently the vice president for research at the State University of New York’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
Nomura will replace Janet Nelson, who served in the position since 2016. Brad Ritts, UI’s associate vice president for research, has served as the interim vice president of research and economic development since February.
“It is a privilege and honor to be selected as the next vice president for research at the University of Idaho, one of the premier research institutions in the nation,” Nomura said in a news release. “I am so excited to work with President Green and the University of Idaho community to build on the strong foundation already in place and elevate research to new heights.”
Nomura has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California at Santa Cruz and a doctoral degree in biochemistry, microbiology and molecular biology from Pennsylvania State University.
“Christopher Nomura has extensive experience fostering industry collaborations and working with both national and international research funding agencies,” said UI President Scott Green. “His talent and energy will be valuable additions as the University of Idaho continues to grow our research enterprise in service to the state of Idaho.”