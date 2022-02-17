The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival has changed the location of the evening concert series to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. in Moscow.
The concerts were traditionally held in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, but because of labor constraints and supply chain issues, the location had to be changed, according to Josh Skinner, Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival manager.
The affected concerts are the World Music Celebration on Feb. 24, Dee Dee Bridgewater’s Feb. 25 performance and the Chris Potter show Feb. 26.
All current ticket holders will be notified of their reassigned seats. All shows will remain at their 7 p.m. start time. Tickets can still be purchased at uidaho.edu/ticketoffice or by phone at (888) 884-3246.