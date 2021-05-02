The Twin County United Way will hold a pushup challenge, Push Up the Valley, starting Thursday, in an effort to raise awareness and fund community partners.
To participate in the pushup challenge, residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should post a video of themeselves doing pushups on social media and include their name, why they support TCUW, and who they to challenge to do pushups. The amount of donations and how many pushups are accomplished is up to the individual.
Each video posted on social media should include #pushupthevalley and tag @tcuw. Dona-tions are being accept-ed through Venmo @twincountyunitedway, online through PayPal @tcuw, or by credit card by texting “TCUW” to 40403.