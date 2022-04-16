Twin County United Way’s annual Breakfast for Dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Waffles n’ More in Lewiston.
The fundraiser benefits the United Way’s Kindergarten Readiness program, which is a six-week summer session designed to help children entering kindergarten with educational and social skills. The program is held in Lewiston and Clarkston, and Lapwai and Asotin will be added this summer.
The Breakfast for Dinner menu is “Half the Farm,” which features scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, toast and a waffle. The cost is $12 if purchased in advance or $15 at the door. People can eat in the restaurant or get orders to go.
Tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/37hA5AL or on the Twin County United Way website at bit.ly/3EqhNt1.
More information is available by calling (208) 743-6594 or emailing sjohnson@tcuw.org.