United Way delivers grants to 27 organizations

Twin County United Way is dispersing Community Fund grants to 27 area nonprofit partners to help 35 programs in Nez Perce and Asotin Counties.
In addition, TCUW will use funding from its sponsors and fundraisers for its kindergarten readiness program, which is currently taking place in both Lewiston and Clarkston this summer, as well as for COVID-19 relief, lice kits for area schools and other community needs, according to a recent news release.
The number of nonprofit organizations and programs funded is up from the past two years. In the 2018 grant cycle, 25 nonprofits and 34 programs received funding, while in the two-year grant cycle in 2019-20, 22 nonprofits and 29 programs were funded, said Suzanne Johnson, CEO of the TCUW.
Community Funds are raised during Twin County United Way’s annual campaign to support education, income and health. Grant funding is awarded based on the goals of TCUW and the needs of the community.
In all, $268,725.10 was allocated to area nonprofits agencies, which is down from previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. TCUW could not hold some of its usual fundraisers nor make in-person presentations to businesses about their work and how the donor dollars stay local.
“The work our partner nonprofits do is incredibly important, and it was disheartening not to be able to fully fund every deserving program,” Johnson said. “But I am proud of the difficult job our nonprofit panels members did by allocating the available funds as fairly as possible.”
The following nonprofit agencies and their programs received funding. No individual breakdowns were provided.
Second Judicial District CASA — Agency services
Asotin County Food Bank — Backpack for Kids.
Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley — Youth development; youth scholarships
Boys and Girls Club of the Nez Perce Tribe — Triple Play.
Community Action Partnership — Area Agency on Aging; Food Bank; Future Story Imitative.
Family Promise of the Lewis Clark Valley — Agency services.
First Step 4 Life Recovery Center — Ruins 2 Recovery Program.
Friends of the Lewiston City Library — Summer Reading program.
Homes of Hope — Child Programming: Respite and Resources.
Idaho Food Bank — Backpack for Kids; warehouse
Idaho Legal Aid Services — Agency services
Interlink Inc. — Transportation for seniors/clients; home ramps and safety modifications.
LC Valley Youth Resource Center — Agency services.
Lewis Clark Special Olympics — Local programs.
Lewis Clark Valley YoungLife — Agency services.
Opportunities Unlimited Inc. — Children’s sensory room.
Quality Behavioral Health — Summer programs, housing.
Snake River Community Clinic — Free clinic.
Special Olympics Washington — Local programs
Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest — Suicide prevention materials.
Green Apple Project — Scholarships for individuals with autism
Southeast Washington Aging & Long Term Care — Emergency fund.
Tri-State Hospital Foundation — Kids’ nutrition program
Valley Meals of Wheels — Agency services.
WA-ID Volunteer Center Inc. — America Reads Program
Willow Center for Grieving Children — Bereavement support.
YWCA of Lewiston Clarkston — Survivor support services; survivor housing assistance.