UNIONTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for the 68th annual Sausage Feed located at the Uniontown Community Building on U.S. Highway 195, 16 miles south of Pullman.
The sausage feed will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. It will be curbside pickup only. The drive-through line will start at the Uniontown Co-op on the north end of town, guided by signs. The menu includes three-fourths of a pound of sausage made from a secret recipe, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, roll and pie. Tickets can be purchased in line the day of with cash or checks only, or online before March 1 at www.uniontownwa.org. The cost of one dinner is $13 if paying cash. Attendees are asked to have the correct change to help the line go faster.
The annual feed is a fundraiser for the local Uniontown Community Building. Funds for the building provide money for operating costs. The building provides a place for our local food pantry, youth groups, American Legion and community events.