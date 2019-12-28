Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
UNIONTOWN — Uniontown’s tied city council race was resolved Dec. 18 with the drawing of a name out of a hat.
County prosecutor Denis Tracy pulled the name of Jack Espy, the incumbent, deciding the race after a 57-57 vote tie on Nov. 5, counted by machine, and another 57-57 tie on recount by hand.
In the event of a certified tie, it is up to the county auditor how to resolve it.
Options include a coin toss, two dice in a bottle, a lot draw or otherwise.
“Then who gets to pick heads or tails,” said Uniontown clerk/treasurer Kris Lockie.
County Auditor Sandy Jamison chose a lot draw, putting each name on a same-size slip of paper for Tracy to draw one.
He drew Espy’s name, and he was sworn into a new term of office Dec. 19, along with new council representative Sam Kimble. Brian Davies, unopposed incumbent, was sworn in that night, as was Mike Shore Dec. 20. Shore beat incumbent John Jacobs, a councilor since 2012.
Shore is a Lewiston police officer and Kimble is a retired businessman who won his seat, beating Ray Heitstuman, a representative since 2018.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Waitsburg man charged with murder in 2017 death of Alaska woman
WAITSBURG, Wash. — On Dec. 20 at approximately 1 p.m., the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Alaska State Police, with a nationwide extraditable homicide warrant for Isaac David Friday. The Alaska authorities advised that they had information indicating Friday was residing in Waitsburg.
Because of the nature of the warrant and the criminal history of Friday, a tactical operation plan was developed by the sheriff’s office. Several members of the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team were activated in an attempt to safely take Friday into custody. Search warrants for the residence and for the cellular location data from Friday’s phone were obtained, but neither were ultimately executed.
At 2:16 p.m., a Columbia County deputy located the suspect’s vehicle and Friday was detained at the Dayton Mercantile, at 516 W. Main St., in Dayton, Wash. Sheriff’s office deputies subsequently took custody of the suspect on the confirmed warrant. Friday was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail, where he was booked without incident and held on a $500,000 bond.
Alaska State Troopers received a report on Aug. 15, 2017, that Jade Williams, 19, was found not breathing at her residence in Kake, Alaska. Local EMS responded and took Williams to the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. It was reported the death was suspicious. Because of weather, troopers were unable to respond from Juneau until late afternoon Aug. 16, 2017.
The town of Kake is on the northwest side of Kupreanof Island, on the Alexander Archipelago in southeastern Alaska. Census figures list the population as 557, with 70 percent of the residents identifying as Tlingit Native American. Responding state troopers traveled more than 100 miles to reach the crime scene from Juneau.
— The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Mountain View board brings in ISBA to assist in superintendent search
GRANGEVILLE — The Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees voted unanimously Dec. 16 to hire the ISBA (Idaho School Board Association) to assist in its superintendent search.
Trustee Rebecca Warden brought information on the services and costs to the regular monthly meeting, held at Grangeville High School. After discussion, the board voted to go with the $3,500 option, as opposed to the $8,500 option.
“I think it’s important to utilize them,” Warden said, “as I don’t see our staff having a lot of time to make calls, check references and all.”
Trustee Brad Lutz stated he was torn between what the services offered.
“It’s obviously nice to have the help, but I don’t know anyone who would look at and scrutinize candidates the way we would do it ourselves,” he said. “I do feel it’s worth the money if we find the right candidates.”
“There are a couple of locals who have expressed interest — why don’t we interview them first, before spending the money on consultants?” asked trustee Casey Smith.
“I think we need to open up the search far and wide,” trustee Mike Dominguez said, with Warden agreeing that transparency in the search was the best bet.
Chairman Lot Smith said that in working with the ISBA in the past, they’ve “done a good job.”
“They found several candidates, spent time on the phone with me and kept me updated,” he said.
Warden said several schools are already searching for superintendents, so she feels it is important to start the process as soon as possible.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday