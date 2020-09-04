Unemployment filings in Idaho and Washington decreased slightly this past week, according to figures released by both states Thursday.
In Idaho, new initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits totaled 3,686 for the week of Aug. 23-29, decreasing 3 percent — or 108 claims — from the previous week.
Continued claims — the number of people who requested a benefit payment — dropped by 12 percent from the previous week to 14,423, which marked the 17th consecutive week of declines, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Since the start of coronavirus shutdowns in March, Idahoans have collected $804 million in jobless benefits. There were $9.3 million in benefits paid out last week.
In Washington last week, there were 18,172 initial claims for regular unemployment insurance, which was a 1.2 percent drop from the previous week. The total number of people who received benefits last week was 348,102, which is down slightly from the prior week, but still higher than the peak reached by the state during the Great Recession.
More than $10 billion in jobless benefits has been paid in Washington during the pandemic.
Washington’s Employment Security Department has also suspended the job-search requirement through Oct. 1. That means claimants can answer “no” when asked if they made an “active search for work” when they file their weekly claim.